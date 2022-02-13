Uttar Pradesh Assembly 2022 Elections: Here's a look at key Ministers contesting in Phase 2

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh is going for the second phase of polling on Monday (February 14) with voting in as many as 55 Assembly seats.

The polling will cover nine districts of the state and is scheduled to be held between 7 am and 6 pm.

The seats are spread across the following districts - Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

Around two crore voters will decide the fate of 586 candidates fighting in the second phase of the seven-phase election.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls: Here's a look at key Ministers contesting in Phase 2

Suresh Kumar Khanna

Suresh Kumar Khanna is contesting from the Shahjahanpur constituency. The Bhartiya Janata Party leader is the current Cabinet Minister for Finance, Parliamentary Affairs, Medical Education and has been the MLA from Shahjahanpur eight times since 1989.

Gulab Devi:

Gulab Devi, currently the State minister for Secondary Education, is fighting from the Chandausi seat. The BJP leader has earlier won from Chandausi in 1991, 1996, 2002 and 2017.

Baldev Singh Aulakh:

Baldev Singh Aulakh, the incumbent State Minister for Jal Shakti, is BJP's candidate from Bilaspur.

Mahesh Chandra Gupta

Mahesh Chandra Gupta, the current State Minister for Urban Development, Overall Urban Development, Urban Employment and Poverty Alleviation, is seeking his re-election from Badaun. The Bhartiya Janata Party leader had also won in 2007.

Chhatrapal Gangwar:

Chhatrapal Gangwar, a BJP leader, is contesting from the Baheri Assembly Constituency. He is the current Minister of State for Revenue.

