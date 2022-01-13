Uttar Pradesh polls 2022: Why has AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi gone on ‘silent mode’?

Hyderabad: Since the last few days, hectic activity is seen in the politically super-charged state of Uttar Pradesh.

However, the very vocal and vociferous Asaduddin Owaisi, "Sadr'' (President) of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), who also has political stakes in Uttar Pradesh, is on “silent mode.'' Since Monday this week, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha Member of Parliament is in “studied silence''.

According to reliable sources, “Asad Saab'' as he is popularly referred to among his supporters and party, is in fact devising a solid “digital” campaigning strategy for his party in Uttar Pradesh in the backdrop of Covid and Omicron scare.

Known to be “on the ground'' man, Asaduddin Owaisi doesn't want to be left behind when it comes to reaching out or communicating to the voters. Moreover, all his tweets, speeches, sound bites, media interviews do get a lot of traction.

Asaduddin Owaisi is very active and popular on Twitter with 2.1 million followers while his party functionaries actively run other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, etc.

It is believed that Asaduddin Owaisi is very keen that his party's elected representatives, and now the contesting candidates should be well versed with the social media platforms and use them to their desired advantage.

Though Asaduddin Owaisi is in Hyderabad where he has busy outdoor schedules every single day, he is devoting all the available time to a team of professionals which is helping him and the party leaders of Uttar Pradesh on how to get the best possible mileage of reaching to voters.

Though four other states are also going to polls but it is Uttar Pradesh wherein it is a “do or die'' situation for all the political parties. The AIMIM is trying its best to put up a spirited fight in 100 seats approximately it is planning to fight.

Will Hyderabad strongman Asaduddin Owaisi be able to upset the calculations of “secular parties'' will be interesting to see apart from his digital/virtual campaign.

