Baba CM has booked Gorakhpur ticket for March 11: Akhilesh Yadav’s dig at Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday (February 26) took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying ‘Baba CM’ has already booked his tickets for Gorakhpur from capital Lucknow after the state Assembly election results.

Addressing a poll campaign in Balrampur, the SP chief slammed the BJP government for inflation. “Baba CM has booked his ticket from Lucknow to Gorakhpur for March 11. Petrol and diesel prices are increasing continuously. They (BJP) want to take money from poor and give it to their rich businessmen friends. People will bring SP to power,” Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI.

Intensifying his attack on the UP CM, Yadav said ‘Baba CM’ called him ‘dangesh’ (rioter). The former UP CM added that if Adityanath wanted to see a “real rioter” he should "look in the mirror".

“The BJP has framed the SP workers by registering fake cases against them and only Baba Chief Minister is responsible for this injustice and atrocities,” Yadav said.

The SP chief reiterated his promise of providing up to 300 units of free electricity for all people and free electricity for farmers for irrigation purposes if his party is elected to power.

Meanwhile, the fifth phase of polling for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place on Sunday, sealing the fate of 692 candidates.

Around 2.24 crore voters will vote in the districts of Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti, Amethi, Raebareli, and Gonda.

The last two phases of the UP elections will be held on March 3 and March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

