Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: SP, BSP built boundary walls of ‘kabristan’, should seek votes there: Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Attacking the former governments of Samajwadi Party and BSP in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (February 20) said as these parties built the walls of ‘kabristan’ (graveyards), they should seek votes there.

Addressing a rally in Mohammadi assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri, Adityanath as quoted by ANI said, “SP and BSP got boundary walls of kabristan (cemetery) constructed, so they should better ask for votes from kabristan.”

SP and BSP got boundary walls of Kabristan (cemetry) constructed, so they should better ask for votes from Kabristan: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Mohammadi in Lakhimpur Kheri#UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/PTESqInuc0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022

In a bid to woo the elderly women voters, the UP CM vowed to provide free travel in state buses. “If our double engine government comes to power again then all the women older than 60 years of age will be given free access to travel in state corporation buses,” he said.

The BJP leader added, “Samajwadi Party shut the pension scheme for elderly and older people but our government is giving Rs 12,000 pension to the elderly.”

In a rally at a public meeting in Lakhimpur Kheri's Nighasan and Dhaurhara assembly constituencies, Adityanath slammed SP and accused them of “playing with the security of the country” and "giving shelter to terrorists".

The UP CM said, "Ahmedabad court has sentenced 38 terrorists in the blast case. In this, those who have been punished, one of the persons convicted is a person of the Samajwadi Party. I want to ask Akhilesh Yadav why Akhilesh has not given his explanation on this. They are giving shelter to terrorists. They are playing with the security of the country. Will people vote for those who support terrorism?"

ALSO READ: 'Parivaarwadis' didn't let me work for Uttar Pradesh before 2017: PM Modi in Hardoi

Further, the CM claimed, "Within Lakhimpur Kheri, our government has waived the loans of 1,45,600 farmers worth Rs 904 crore."

Urging people to make BJP win with a massive majority, Adityanath said, "Today the third phase of polling is going on. BJP has worked for fear-free, poor, farmers, women, and labourers. I appeal that where the election is going on 59 seats, the maximum number of people should go to vote and make BJP win with a massive majority."

Voting is underway in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections. The voting will also be held on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV