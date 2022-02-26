'Send Yogi Adityanath back to his mutt': Mayawati to voters in Gorakhpur

New Delhi: In a sharp attack on Yogi Adityanath, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday (February 26) asked voters to send the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to his mutt in Gorakhpur.

Accusing the UP CM of a “casteist” mindset, the BSP supremo said he did not focus on the development of SC/ST community, further alleging that Adityanath holds grudge against the Muslims.

Addressing a rally in Gorakhpur, the former UP CM said, “Send Yogiji back to his mutt, to his family. He had made big promises but the implementation was negligible. Due to his casteist narrow-mindedness, he ignored the development of the SC/ST community and extremely backward people.”

"He didn't focus on the development of the Muslim community and owing to a feeling of enmity towards the Muslims, he made efforts to destroy them after framing them in fake cases," she added.

Notably, the BJP has fielded Adityanath in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat, which will vote in the sixth phase of the elections on March 3.

Mayawati said that the BJP is only seeing the Muslim mafia and ignoring the non-Muslim mafia. "During BJP public meetings, they don't have much to say and claim that they have taken action against some Muslims to maintain law and order. Can't they see non-Muslim mafia at Nepal border? Devipatan is full of such mafia," the BSP leader said.

"They only see criminals from the Muslim community and weaker sections. But they should know that the entire Muslim community cannot be punished for the misdeeds of one person," she said.

Mayawati vowed that if the BSP is elected in UP, people will get jobs in the state and would not have to migrate.

"Old pension schemes will be implemented and commissions will be constituted to resolve the issues of people for which they frequently protest. Disputed rules and laws of the Centre and state government won't be implemented," the BSP chief said. She promised to put mafia and criminals behind bars and to free people framed in fake cases after a probe.

Meanwhile, the fifth phase of polling for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place on Sunday, sealing the fate of 692 candidates.

The last two phases of the UP elections will be held on March 3 and March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV