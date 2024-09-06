Advertisement
Uttar Pradesh: At Least 12 Killed, 16 Injured After Bus Hits Van On Agra-Aligarh National Highway

12 people were killed and others injured while travelling in a van after a roadways bus hit the vehicle from behind.

Representative Image

In a tragic incident, at least 12 people were killed and others injured while travelling in a van on Friday after a roadways bus hit the vehicle from behind on National Highway 93, officials said.

Sixteen others were injured in the accident and have been admitted to a government hospital.

"The accident occurred when the bus hit the van while trying to overtake it on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway," said Nipun Agarwal, Superintendent of Police (SP), PTI reported.

The condition of four of the injured is said to be critical. The passengers were travelling from Hathras to Agra.

