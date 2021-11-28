हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: At least 26 arrested in UPTET 2021 question paper leak

The police informed that the accused are part of gangs operating in several parts of the state.

(Photo credit: Pixabay)

New Delhi: At least 26 people have been arrested by the Special Task Force in connection with the leak of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 question paper on Sunday (November ), ANI reported quoting UP police.

Question papers, mobile, pen drives and notes have been recovered from them, the police added

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 examination, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak.

Basic Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi assured that the state government will conduct the exam again within a month and the paper leak case will be investigated by the STF.

A total of 12,91,628 candidates were registered to appear in UPTET 2021 in the first shift in the state while 8,73,553 were registered to appear in it in the second shift. 

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath later announced that the Gangster Act and the NSA would be invoked against those involved in the UP TET-2021 paper-leak.

The chief minister also assured that the exam will be conducted again in a transparent manner within a month without any extra application fee will be taken from the candidates and that the government will arrange for their free movement through UPSRTC buses.

