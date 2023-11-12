Uttar Pradesh: ATS Busts ISIS Terror Module, Arrests 3 Students Of Aligarh Muslim University

In a big success for the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police, three students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been arrested from Sambhal district on suspicion of being linked to the Aligarh module of ISIS. The students have been identified as Noman, Nazim and Naved. According to sources, terrorist propaganda literature has also been recovered from the accused youth. After confirming that AMU students Noman, Nazim and Naved are connected to the Aligarh module of ISIS, ATS is taking legal action to send the arrested youth to jail.

After the information about the youth's involvement in terrorist jihad came to light, Zee Media reached the house of Naved, a resident of Chandosi, and tried to talk to Naved's family, but despite many efforts, Naved's family did not want to talk about the ATS proceedings. Uttar Pradesh ATS had earlier arrested 2 suspected terrorists from Aligarh, both were students of Aligarh Muslim University. After this, ATS took major action to crack down on the remaining suspected terrorists associated with Aligarh module of ISIS and arrested three AMU students from Sambhal district.

According to UP ATS, Noman, Nazim and Naved, accused of terrorist jihad, are accused of promoting terrorist jihad by distributing terrorist literature of ISIS with the aim of overthrowing the government by carrying out violent jihad and implementing Sharia law in the country. The three youths are also accused of secretly training people for terrorist jihad. Naved Siddiqui, arrested by ATS on the charges of terrorist jihad, is a resident of Jat Colony of Chandosi police station area of Sambhal district. He is a student of B.Sc in the AMU. Noman and Nazim are residents of the Deepa Sarai locality of the Nakhasa police station area of Sambhal and both have graduated from the AMU.

Apart from these three terrorists, UP ATS have also arrested Rakiv Imam Ansari, a resident of the Bhadohi district. All four youths arrested by the ATS were associated with the Aligarh module of ISIS, which was creating new logos under the guise of AMU's student organization SAMU. They are accused of carrying out anti-national activity.

After the arrests, the police have increased vigilance in the district. (Reported by Sunil Singh, Zee News)