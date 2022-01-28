Uttar Pradesh Awadh Region Opinion Poll: SP's vote share to go up, but BJP remains winner

New Delhi: Zee News’ ‘Janata Ka Mood’, billed as the biggest opinion poll ever, analysed voters’ pulse to determine which party is sweeping Uttar Pradesh’s Awadh.

Zee News and Designed Box conducted a region-wise survey for Uttar Pradesh. Today's analysis showcased the electors’ mood in Awadh region. The survey in UP was conducted between December 10, 2021 to January 15, 2022 among a massive sample size of 10 lakh electors.

While five states are going to election next month, the most high-profile poll battle will be witnessed in Uttar Pradesh which will vote for 403 seats in 7 phases. Awadh is among the most important regions of UP with districts like the capital Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Unnao, among others.

As per the Zee News Opinion poll, BJP is dominating the region with 43 per cent vote share, followed by Samajwadi Party with 32 per cent votes.

Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress are tied at 8 per cent vote share. Other parties are getting 9 per cent votes in Awadh.

Seat-wise projection

The BJP alliance is seen winning around a massive 76-82 seats in UP’s Awadh, while Akhilesh Yadav-led SP's tie-up will bag nearly 34-38 seats. BSP will fail to open an account in Awadh, Congress and others will only manage to grab 1-3 seats.

Who is Awadh’s CM choice?

The incumbent BJP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is preferred by 47 per cent of the electors as the state CM. Akhilesh Yadav is close with a margin of 34 per cent votes to become the next CM, followed by Mayawati at 10 per cent and Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is 5 per cent voters choice as the CM. The other candidates have bagged 4 per cent votes.

Comparison between 2017 and 2022 Opinion poll

In Awadh, BJP is projected to be gaining vote share and jumping from 38 in 2017 to 43 in 2022, while SP's vote share will go up in 2022 with 32 per cent.

