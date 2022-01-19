UP Assembly Polls 2022: SP gains in Awadh, BJP still dominates with maximum seats

Lucknow: The battle for Uttar Pradesh has reached its peak and Zee News is bringing to you India's biggest-ever opinion poll - with the largest sample size ever collected.

Awadh is one of the most important regions of Uttar Pradesh and includes districts like the capital Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Unnao, among others.

While BJP remains the clear winner as per the Opinion Poll, Samajwadi Party is making a major gain. From 9 seats in 2017, the party is projected to secure over 30 seats, says Opinion Poll.

Here's some data for 2022 UP Assembly Election Opinion Poll for Awadh region:

1) Vote Percent

BJP+ 43

SP+ 32

BSP 8

Congress 8

Others 9

2) Seats

BJP+ 76-82

SP+ 34-38

BSP 0

Congress 1-3

Others 1-3

In 2017, when it came to seats, this is how it stood:

BJP: 93; SP: 9; Congress: 3; BSP: 8; Others: 6.

So a comparison with 2017 shows SP's clear gain in 2022, going by the Opinion Poll projection. However, BJP is ahead and comfortably so and will secure maximum seats.

The CM Choice:

Here's the choice for chief minister:

Yogi Adityanath: 47%

Akhilesh Yadav: 34%

Mayawati: 10%

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: 5%

Others: 4%

While five states are going to election next month, the biggest poll battle will be witnessed in Uttar Pradesh - the country's biggest state in terms of population - where voting will be done for 403 seats in 7 phases.

This opinion poll was jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company, that has a long experience of conducting opinion polls. In terms of sample size, this is also the largest opinion poll ever conducted in the history of India.

