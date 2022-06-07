Uttar Pradesh becomes third Indian state to join Sadhguru's Save Soil Movement

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined spiritual leader Sadhguru in his Save Soil Movement. On Tuesday (June 7), UP became the third Indian state to sigh an MoU with Isha Outreach to Save Soil after Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Sadhguru reached Lucknow on Tuesday for a Save Soil event and met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He also handed the Save Soil Revitalization Handbook to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Yogi Adityanth expressed his trust and promised that more than 25 crore people of the state will join the movement.

Sadhguru is on a 100-day, 30,000-km 'Save Soil Movement' to talk about his initiative and its importance in the coming years.

The movement, till date, has touched 2.5 billion people while 74 countries have agreed to act to save their nations’ soils. Over 15 lakh children in India have written to the Prime Minister as well, requesting him to take action to save the nation’s soil and their collective future.

The primary objective of the Save Soil Movement is to urge all nations of the world to mandate a minimum of 3-6% organic content in agricultural soils through urgent policy reforms. Without this minimum organic content, soil scientists have warned of the imminent death of soil, a phenomenon they are terming as ‘soil extinction.’

In India, nearly 30% of fertile soils in the country have already become barren and are incapable of yield. The United Nations has warned that at current rates of soil degradation, 90% of the earth could turn into desert by 2050- less than three decades from now. To avert this catastrophe, Sadhguru initiated the Save Soil movement in March this year, and travelled across 27 countries meeting leaders, politicians, scientists and citizens to galvanise support to Save Soil.

The Save Soil Movement is supported by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the UN World Food Programme, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

