Uttar Pradesh: BIZARRE! Doctors remove 63 spoons from Muzaffarnagar man’s STOMACH in Meerut hospital- WATCH

All the heads of all the spoons were removed before consumption. As of now, no police complaint has been filed in the matter. The doctors said they cannot say with certainty when the patient had consumed these spoons.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 01:04 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Man in Muzaffarnagar district found 63 spoons in his stomach
  • The patient said he was forced to ‘eat’ the spoons in a deaddiction centre
  • As of now, no police complaint has been filed in the matter

Uttar Pradesh: In a bizarre incident, doctors who operated upon a man in Uttar Pradesh‘s Muzaffarnagar district found 63 spoons in his stomach. Vijay Kumar, 32, underwent a two-hour-long operation in a private hospital after he complained of severe stomach ache. The patient, who is in the ICU for post-surgery recovery, told doctors that he was forced to ‘eat’ the spoons in a deaddiction centre.

According to Ajay Chaudhary, the patient’s nephew, “We had brought our uncle here in a private hospital as he complained of severe stomach ache and was diagnosed having numerous spoons in his stomach. We had admitted him to a deaddiction centre a year ago where it seems he was forced to consume these spoons.”

Dr Rakesh Khurana, the doctor who operated upon Vijay, said, “He was brought to me 15 days back and in the X-ray, we found something metallic in his stomach and large intestines. When I asked the patient he said, he was made to eat those spoons. The operation went on for two hours. We have never done this kind of extraction before.” 

