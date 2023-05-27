topStoriesenglish2614476
NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

Uttar Pradesh: BJP's 17 Mayors Take 'Oath Of Development'

The BJP achieved unprecedented success in the 2023 civic body elections with 813 councillors of municipal corporations, 89 chairpersons of municipal councils, 1360 members, 191 chairpersons of Nagar Panchayats, and 1403 members getting elected from the party.
 

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:22 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Uttar Pradesh: BJP's 17 Mayors Take 'Oath Of Development'

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party Mayors took oath in all 17 municipal corporations of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. This time, a significant number of 1235 women and 61 minority communities representatives of the BJP took the oath of office.

The BJP achieved unprecedented success in the 2023 civic body elections with 813 councillors of municipal corporations, 89 chairpersons of municipal councils, 1360 members, 191 chairpersons of Nagar Panchayats, and 1403 members getting elected from the party.

This election also provided significant representation to women and minority communities from the BJP. 6 female mayors, 273 councillors, 44 chairpersons of municipal councils, 305 members, 90 chairpersons of Nagar Panchayats, and 517 female members took the oath. Similarly, 61 individuals from minority communities took the oath on behalf of the BJP.

On Friday and Saturday, all 17 mayors took the oath within two days, namely, Sushma Kharwal from Lucknow, Manglesh Srivastava from Gorakhpur, Ashok Tiwari from Varanasi, Ganesh Chandra Umesh Kesarwani from Prayagraj, Girish Pati Tripathi from Ayodhya, Pramila Pandey from Kanpur, Prashant Singhal from Aligarh, Harikant Ahluwalia from Meerut, Bihari Lal Arya from Jhansi, Archana Verma from Shahjahanpur, Ajay Singh from Saharanpur, Vinod Agrawal from Moradabad, Vinod Agrawal from Mathura-Vrindavan, Sunita Dayal from Ghaziabad, Umesh Gautam from Bareilly, Kamini Rathore from Firozabad, and Hemlata Diwakar from Agra took the oath for the Mayor posts.

Yogi Adityanath had appealed for the formation of BJP boards in every public meeting, and the voters responded by aligning with him in Uttar Pradesh's development. BJP boards have been formed in 13 municipal corporations. It was the first time that such a large number of boards were formed. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the voters and directed the Mayor to create a master plan for development.

During the meeting after the victory, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suggested to all the Mayors to increase the income of the municipal corporation. He had also proposed cleaning the drains before the monsoon, making the cities beautiful and clean, and revitalizing them. Along with this, he also advised all corporations to become self-reliant.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?