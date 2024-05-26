Advertisement
UTTAR PRADESH

Uttar Pradesh: Bus Carrying Devotees Stops At Dhaba For Dinner; Dumper Truck Overturns On It Killing 11 In Shahjahanpur

The bus had stopped at the Rishi dhaba with about forty-five people on board. While the other passengers chose to remain in the bus, the other half got down to eat dinner. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 26, 2024, 10:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Uttar Pradesh: At least 11 people died and 10 were injured after a truck turned turtle on top of a bus carrying devotees to Uttarakhand on Saturday late at night, said police.According to the police the incident happened under Khutar police station in Shahjahanpur district when a truck loaded with ballast stones hit the parked bus at a roadside dhaba and overturned on it, crushing the devotees to death.

All the devotees traveling in the bus were residents of Jetha village located in Kamlapur police station area of Sitapur district.

Ashok Kumar Meena, SP, Shahjahanpur said, "Around 11 pm, we got the information that in the Khutar PS area, a bus was parked, devotees who were going to Purnagiri were sitting inside the bus and some devotees were having food at a Dhaba. A truck lost control and turned turtle on top of the bus...total 11 people died and 10 were injured. All injured have been admitted to hospitals...".

About The Incident 

The bus had stopped at the Rishi dhaba with about forty-five people on board. While the other passengers chose to remain in the bus, the other half got down to eat dinner. The majority of them were kids and women. A dumper truck approaching from the other direction lost its balance and collided with the bus at approximately 11:10 p.m. There was a disturbance at the dhaba shortly after the accident. From the bus came the sounds of passengers begging for assistance. 

