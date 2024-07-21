Uttar Pradesh By-Elections AI Opinion Poll: Check Who Holds Edge - Yogi-Led BJP or Akhilesh-Led PDA

In Uttar Pradesh, 10 assembly seats are going to the bypolls soon. The bypoll contest is being keenly watched with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party joining hands with Congress to take on the ruling BJP. After the Lok Sabha election setback, this will be another test for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The battle will be a direct contest between the BJP and Akhilesh Yadav's PDA (pichhre or backwards, Dalit and alpashankhak or minority.

Ahead of the bypolls, Zee News' AI anchor Zeenia conducted another opinion poll after the success of its grand Lok Sabha exit polls. Now, Zeenia has also surveyed to assess the possible bypoll results. The survey was done by the data analytics firm ICPL for Zee News. The 10 seats going to the bypolls are Karhal, Milkipur, Katehari, Majhawan, Phulpur, Kundarki, Khair, Merrapur, Ghaziabad and Sisamu.

As per the opinion polls, the BJP is likely to win six seats while the SP-Congress alliance may win four seats. When asked about whether the Lok Sabha poll results will affect the bypolls, 58% people responded positively while 42% said that it won't affect the by-elections.

Responding to the bulldozer politics, 63% of people said that it's an important issue while 29% said that it's a non-issue. When people were quizzed about the paper leak issue, 45% people said that it would affect the bypolls while 37% said that it won't have any impact on the polls.

Caste Vs Religion

When asked about the key issues for the bypolls, 40% said caste is the major issue while 35% opted for employment and 20% for religion. In fact, 55% of people said that the caste issue is bigger than the religion in Uttar Pradesh.

Who Will Win Ayodhya's Milkipur Seat?

Milkipur has become a unique case study for both them and the BJP. Yogi Adityanath is determined to win this seat at any cost because it is the same seat from which MLA Awadhesh Prasad took the Ayodhya Lok Sabha seat from the BJP. Currently, both the BJP and the opposition have strategized for this seat. As per the AI poll, BJP has a minor edge over the SP in the seat. While 52% of people favoured the BJP, 48% favoured the Samajwadi Party.

Yogi vs Akhilesh: Who Is Favourite Chief Minister?

The people of Uttar Pradesh also revealed their choice for the Chief Minister. 58% of people voted for Yogi Adityanath while 40% voted for Akhilesh Yadav. Only 2% voted for Mayawati. A majority of the people (87%) said they were satisfied with Yogi Adityanath's work while 65% said that he is the best CM for development work while only 25% voted for Akhilesh on the issue of development. On the issue of law and order, 70% voted for Yogi while just 17% for Akhilesh and 13% for Mayawati.