Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves Noida-Greater Noida metro project worth Rs 2,682 crore

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday (December 3) approved the construction of 14.95 km long extension line of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro at Rs 2,682 crore.

The new metro link will run between Noida Sector 71 and Greater Noida Knowledge Park V and connect the twin cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining Delhi.

The project will be funded by the Government of India, Uttar Pradesh government and the authorities of Noida and Greater Noida.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said the decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Talking to media after the Cabinet meeting, Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said that the project is expected to be completed in the next three years.

NMRC said that the new rail link would connect Gaur City and Noida Extension to the Aqua Line and the adjoining Blue Line metro network, which connects Noida with Delhi.

It may be recalled that the Aqua Line of the metro was inaugurated on January 25, 2019 by CM Yogi Adityanath. The Aqua Line covers a distance of 29.707 kilometers and connects Noida and Greater Noida. Aqua Line has 21 stations from Sector 51 in Noida to Depot station in Greater Noida. This corridor has 15 stations in Noida and six stations in Greater Noida.