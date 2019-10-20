Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets Kamlesh Tiwari's family

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the family members of Kamlesh Tiwari at his residence in Lucknow on Sunday. Tiwari, a Hindu Samaj Party leader and former member of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed in an attack at his office in the Naka Hindola area in Lucknow on October 18 (Friday).

The chief minister was unable to meet the family on Saturday as he was in Maharashtra for the assembly election campaign. On Saturday, CM Yogi said that the killers of Kamlesh Tiwari will be brought to the book. "He was the President of the Hindu Samaj Party. The assailants came to his house in Lucknow yesterday, Saturday and had tea with him, and later killed him after sending all security guards out to buy something from the market," he had said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said that they detained one more person from Nagpur in connection with the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader.

On Friday, the three persons were detained in Gujarat's Surat and two in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh Police and Gujarat ATS in connection with this case. According to police, the three accused - Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21) have confessed to their involvement in the murder.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday said that the killers of Kamlesh Tiwari to Lucknow tin train and reached Charbagh railway station from where they proceeded to find Tiwari's residence. Various field units of Lucknow Police tasked with carrying out the investigation have also recovered several saffron-coloured clothes and a bag in a room of Hotel Khalsa Inn under the West Zone of Lucknow.