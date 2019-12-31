Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slams Priyanka Gandhi, says he wore saffron clothes for public service

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office on Monday (December 30) slammed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for commenting on saffron clothes of the chief minister, stressing that he decided to don the saffron robe for "public service after sacrificing everything".

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has worn saffron for public service (Mukhyamantri Shri @myogiadityanath jee ne bhagwaa lok seva ke liye dhaaran kiyaa hai) after sacrificing everything else. He not only wears saffron, but also represents it. The saffron-coloured dress is for public welfare and nation building and Yogiji is a traveller (pathik) on that path," said the UP CM's Office' through its Twitter handle.

In another tweet, UP CM's office said that the state government is committed to work for the welfare of the people and anyone who will create hindrance in this mission will face punishment. "Whosoever creates hindrance to the continuous 'yagya' of the 'sanyasi' (seer) for public service and public welfare, will face punishment (Sanyasi ki lok seva aur jan kalyan ke nirantar jaari yagya mein jo bhi baadhaa utpann karega, usse dandit hona hi padhega)," tweeted UP CM's office.

In a scathing attack on Priyanka Gandhi, the UP CM's office said in a tweet that those who have inherited politics by virtue of their birth in a political family and are focused on following the politics of appeasement will never understand the meaning of public service.

"Those who have got politics through inheritance and indulge in politics of appeasement by ignoring the country, how will they understand the meaning of public service (virasat mein raajneeti paane waale aur desh ko bhulaa kar tushtikaran ki raajneeti karne waale lokseva ka kya arth samajhenge)," it said.

Earlier on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi had attacked Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, saying he wears 'saffron dress' but he is not following Hinduism in true manner. "He wears the dress (vastra) of a yogi. He wears saffron clothes. This bhagwa (saffron) is not yours, it belongs to 'dhaarmik' (religious), 'aadhyaatmik' (spiritual) tradition of Hindustan. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. Us dharma ko dhaaran kariye (adopt that religion). In that religion, there is no place for anger, violence and revenge. This is all I have to say," she added.