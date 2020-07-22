Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for murdered journalist Vikram Joshi's family

Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Monday (July 20) night, passed away on Wednesday (July 22). Joshi was shot in the head and was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad where he succumbed to his injuries.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to Joshi's family. He has also announced to give government job to the late journalist's wife and ordered free education for Joshi's kids.

Joshi was attacked by around 10 people at Mata Colony in Ghaziabad's Pratap Vihar. According to doctor, the veins in Joshi's head had got badly damaged due to the bullet injury.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Uttar Pradesh over Joshi's murder, saying the journalist was killed for opposing sexual assault of his niece. "Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed for opposing molestation of his niece. My condolences to the bereaved family. They [UP govt] had promised Ram Raj, instead gave Gunda Raj,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

अपनी भांजी के साथ छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर पत्रकार विक्रम जोशी की हत्या कर दी गयी। शोकग्रस्त परिवार को मेरी सांत्वना। वादा था राम राज का, दे दिया गुंडाराज। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 22, 2020

The Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday (July 21, 2020) arrested 9 people including the main accused Ravi in connection with thus matter. The journalist was attacked when he was travelling with his daughters on his motorcycle on Monday night.

Joshi worked at a local newspaper. According to family members of the victims, some boys have misbehaved with Joshi's niece 4-5 days ago. A complaint in this regard was also filed at Vijay Nagar police station but the police did not take any action against the accused boys. Joshi's family members claimed that it is likely that the same boys would have attacked him.

Ghaziabad police said on Tuesday that they have arrested all the accused with the help of a CCTV in which the incident was caught. Pratap Vihar Police station's in-charge has also been suspended for dereliction of duty.