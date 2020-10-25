Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath performs 'Kanya Pujan', extends wishes on Dussehra

New Delhi: On the occasion of the last day of Navratri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the head of Gorakshpeeth, performed a 'Kanya Pujan' in Gorakhpur on Sunday (October 25, 2020).

As per the tradition of Nath sect, Adityanath is in the role of 'Nyayik Dandadhikari' and is also scheduled to lead a grand 'shobha yatra' (religious procession) in the evening.

"Kanya Pujan is a symbol of the tradition of Sanatan Dharma of respecting Matrishakti (women). This shows the belief (astha) of Sanatan Dharma in daughters and girls," said CM Adityanath.

"Festivals bring enthusiasm and happiness, but we need to be careful of the coronavirus pandemic and follow the COVID protocol. Remember wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," the CM added.

On Sunday morning, the priest-turned-politician performed the Kanya Pujan, worshipping of nine girls on the eighth or ninth day of the fasting period. He washed the feet of the girls, gave them 'dakshina' and also served them eatables.

He also performed Nath Ji Puja and took blessings of his Guru Brahammleen Mahant Avaidyanath.

The CM had installed 'kalash' on the first day of Navratri at Shaktipeeth in Gorakhnath temple.

CM Yogi Adityanath had also reportedly performed Mahanisha Puja and the Mahagauri Puja on Saturday.



