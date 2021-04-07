Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to hold meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation in state

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanth has called a meeting at 7:30 pm on April 8 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

In this meeting there will also be a discussion on preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conferencing on the COVID-19 situation.

The Chief Minister has decided that daily meetings will be held in the evening at 7.30 pm to keep a track of the efforts being taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting could not be held in the morning because of the Chief Minister's is currently campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal.

It has been decided that the meeting will be held after CM Adityanath returns to Lucknow.

Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna and a team of 11 officials have also been called to attend this meeting.

The instructions of the High Court will also be discussed during the meeting that will be held on April 8.

