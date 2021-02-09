Uttar Pradesh cop dead after allegedly held hostage in Kasganj; CM Yogi Adityanath calls for strict action

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (February 9, 2021) instructed for strict action against culprits involved in allegedly holding the cops in Kasganj hostage. As per the latest reports, a UP Police personnel has died while another one sustained injuries.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office said that the action will be taken against the culprits under the National Security Act (NSA).

CM Yogi has also directed for the treatment of the inspector who has been injured and has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 and govt job for a family member of the constable who lost his life.

"Taking cognizance of the incident of death of a police constable in Nagla Dhimar village of Sidhpura police station area in Kasganj district, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to take strict action against the culprits. He has directed for proper treatment of the policemen injured in the incident," said UP CMO.

Live TV