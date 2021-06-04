Uttar Pradesh: Corona curfew likely to be relaxed in Ghaziabad from June 7

New Delhi: The restrictions placed under corona curfew in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district could be lifted from the following Monday i.e. June 7 if the number of cases continues to decrease.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey informed that the number of active cases has declined as lesser new cases are being registered. The authorities are trying to keep the number of cases below 600.

“Since the number of active cases is on the decline due to a lesser number of fresh cases and more patients getting discharged, we expect that the partial Corona curfew may be relaxed by Monday. We are keeping a tab on the daily figures. We have directed all stakeholders to cooperate in order to control the spread of infection so that cases keep below 600,” Pandey was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“We have taken note of suggestions made by residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), transporters, traders’ associations and others. Once the relaxations come into play, the suggestions will be evaluated. They have also been asked to take up voluntary community containment directions given earlier by the administration,” Pandey added.

Last Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government eased lockdown restrictions across various districts in the state, allowing certain activities from June 1. However, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and 18 other districts were ordered to remain under curfew as they continued to report a high number of coronavirus infections daily.

The authorities also revealed that even though the restrictions are being eased in the other 55 districts of the state, which reported less than 600 COVID-19 cases, night and weekend curfews will continue to be in effect.

