Noida, Ghaziabad get no relief from COVID-19 lockdown, restrictions to stay in full force

New Delhi: Even as the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday (May 30, 2021) eased lockdown restrictions across various districts in the state, allowing certain activities from June 1, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar along with 18 other districts will remain under the existing curfew as they continue to report a high number of coronavirus infections daily.

The educational institutions like schools, colleges, coaching centers as well as markets in these districts will continue to remain closed.

Even though the restaurants, cafes, eateries and food courts are directed to remain closed, home delivery will remain permitted in these areas.

List of UP’s 20 districts where restrictions will continue:

Meerut Lucknow Gautam Budh Nagar Ghaziabad Varanasi Saharanpur Gorakhpur Muzaffarnagar Bareilly Bulandshahr Jhansi Prayagraj Lakhimpur Sonbhadra Jaunpur Baghpat Moradabad Ghazipur Bijnor Deoria

The authorities also revealed that even though the restrictions are being eased in the other 55 districts of the state, which reported less than 600 COVID-19 cases, night and weekend curfews will continue to be in effect. The night curfew will commence from 8 pm and will remain in place till 5 am.

The Uttar Pradesh authorities also added that entry to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monuments will remain shut till June 15.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,908 new COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest single-day number in the last two months. The active cases in the state stands at 41, 214.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in the press briefing on Sunday, said, “We have the lowest fatality rate in the country, lowest positivity and the highest recovery rate.”

