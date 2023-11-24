trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2691947
NO NON-VEG DAY

Uttar Pradesh Declares 'No Non-Veg' Day On November 25, Here's Why

Uttar Pradesh also observes 'no non-veg day' on the occasions of birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagwan Mahavir and Mahatma Buddha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 09:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday declared no 'non-veg day' for November 25 to mark the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sadhu TL Vaswani. As per the notification issued all slaughterhouses and meat shops in the state will remain closed on Saturday. 

The UP government in its notification said, "In honor of Sadhu TL Vaswani's birth anniversary and to uphold the principles of non-violence advocated by eminent leaders, a "no non-veg day" will be observed on November 25. Consequently, all slaughterhouses and meat shops will be closed on this occasion."

To promote the principles of non-violence, Uttar Pradesh has officially designated "no non-veg days" on the birth anniversaries of Buddha, Bhagwan Mahavir, and Mahatma Gandhi. Additionally, the state observes a 'No non-veg' day on the occasion of Shivaratri.

 

