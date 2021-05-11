हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh deploys door-to-door COVID-19 testing teams in rural areas, WHO lauds efforts

Monitoring teams are visiting homes in 97,941 villages to test everyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

Uttar Pradesh deploys door-to-door COVID-19 testing teams in rural areas, WHO lauds efforts
Picture credit: Twitter / WHO

Lucknow: India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, has initiated house-to-house active case finding of COVID-19 in rural areas to contain transmission by testing people with symptoms for rapid isolation, disease management & contact tracing.

The World Health Organization (WHO) took note of the state’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 crisis and took to Twitter to share about it.

Monitoring teams are visiting homes in 97,941 villages to test everyone with COVID-19 symptoms. Those who tested positive are isolated and given a medicine kit with advice on disease management.

 

All contacts of those who tested positive are quarantined & tested.

People without signs of COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated & follow COVID-appropriate behaviours to prevent transmission in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh which is home to around 230 million people.

The Uttar Pradesh state government has deployed 141,610 teams and 21,242 supervisors from the state health department to ensure all rural areas are covered with this COVID-19 case finding activity, the WHO report stated.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 18 crore on Tuesday, over 90 lakh doses are still available while more than seven lakh will be dispatched within three days.

Live TV

 

