Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Maurya loses from Sirathu seat, SP's Pallavi Patel emerges as giant killer

New Delhi: On a day which saw many bigwigs facing defeat, be it in Punjab or Uttarakhand, now Uttar Pradesh has given a similar result. UP Deputy CM and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya has lost from Sirathu seat of Kaushambi district.

Samajwadi Party's Dr Pallavi Patel won by 1,06, 278 votes and 46.49% vote share from Sirathu seat defeating BJP's Maurya who bagged 9,89,41 votes and 43.28% vote share.

Taking to Twitter, Maurya accepted the verdict and tweeted in Hindi, “I humbly accept the decision of the people of Sirathu assembly constituency, grateful for the hard work of each and every worker, I express my gratitude towards the voters who gave blessings in the form of votes.”

सिराथू विधानसभा क्षेत्र की जनता के फ़ैसले को विनम्रतापूर्वक स्वीकार करता हूँ,एक एक कार्यकर्ता के परिश्रम के लिए आभारी हूँ,जिन मतदाताओं ने वोट रूपी आशीर्वाद दिया उनके प्रति कृतज्ञता ज्ञापित करता हूँ, — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has recorded a massive lead of 1,03,767 votes from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency over Samajwadi Party’s (SP’s) Subhawati Shukla. While SP’s Akhilesh Yadav has won from Karhal by 67,504 votes.

BJP is all set for a thumping victory in crucial 403-member UP Assembly polls. As per election trends, BJP has won 240 seats and is leading in 16, followed by SP which has bagged 99 seats and is ahead in 11.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV