Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Samajwadi Party forms alliance with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party on Wednesday (October 20) entered into an alliance with OP Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

Announcing the decision, Rajbhar said that the two parties have come together to “Bharatiya Janata Party from power” in the state.

“Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party have come together to remove Bharatiya Janata Party from power in UP. I have invited Akhilesh Yadav for a 'mahapanchayat' on October 27 at Mau,” said Rajbhar.

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that unlike last time his party would not align with any major political force in the state, but would go with smaller parties.

“SP will tie up with smaller parties in UP. We have forged alliances with Jayant Chaudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal, Sanjay Chauhan’s Janwadi Party and Keshav Dev Maurya’s Mahan Dal,” Yadav had said.

The Samajwadi Party had bitter experiences in the previous assembly elections and the 2019 general elections, in which it contested in alliance with Congress and BSP respectively.

