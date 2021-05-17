Uttar Pradesh gets its first drive-in COVID-19 vaccination centers in Noida, Greater Noida

New Delhi: Automated smart parking solutions firm Park+ has partnered with Uttar Pradesh government to organise and provide drive-through COVID-19 vaccination facility to the people.

The Uttar Pradesh government has collaborated with Park+ to set up two drive-in COVID-19 vaccination centres in Gautam Budh Nagar, one in DLF Mall of India and another one will be in Greater Noida Stadium. Both the facilities will commence its operations from Monday (9 May 17, 2021).

This innovative initiative will allow individuals, who are aged above 45 years and already registered themselves on the Co-Win portal, to get themselves vaccinated between 9 am to 5 pm. Both the drive-in vaccination centres will only be able to cater to the individuals who are taking their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

These two centres are the pilot projects of the Uttar Pradesh government and Park +, if the facilities are successful in delivering its services properly,l there will be more such facilities in the district.

Over 200 people are expected to be vaccinated in both the drive-in vaccination centres on the first day. The individuals who will be driving themselves to the vaccination center will have to rest after receiving the jab. Usually, after taking the vaccine job, any individual requires to be under observation for the period of 30 minutes.

The concerned authorities are also working towards establishing modalities which will be able to show that these two vaccination centers are drive-through on the Co-Win portal.

The reports also suggest that among the two facilities, one is likely to administer Covishield, while the other one would have Covaxin.

Even though this innovative initiative sounds like something new, it isn’t. This idea of drive-in vaccination centres has been put in reality by Mumbai, Mohali, Nagpur and Gurgaon weeks before the Uttar Pradesh government.

While talking to a leading media organisation, Amit Lakhotia, Founder, Park+, said, “the malls and parking locations for the drive-through vaccination are the company's existing partners and this makes the facilitation convenient.”

"We are honored that they are cooperating with us on such short notice to help the state government. We are planning a completely seamless vaccination drive for Noida, as we attempt to make the citizens feel safe and secure by not stepping out of their vehicles," he added.

