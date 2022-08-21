New Delhi: Amid the spike in Covid-19 infections in the city, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (August 20, 2022) imposed Section 144 in Kanpur and restricted the gathering of people in public places. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh in view of a slight surge in coronavirus infections, various upcoming examinations and festivals, an official government spokesman said.

The restrictions will be in place for a month from Saturday onwards. Section 144 of the CrPC restricts the gathering of more than four to five people, the spokesman added.

According to the details, people violating Section 144 will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Under the imposition, without the permission of the Police Commissioner, not more than five people will be able to gather in a public place or take out a procession.

Meanwhile, India recorded 13,272 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. On Friday, India reported 15,754 COVID-19 cases. The Ministry also informed that the total cases in the country have now gone up to 4,43,27,890. India’s active caseload currently stands at 1,01,166 which accounts for 0.23 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.58 per cent. As many as 13,900 recoveries from this virus have been logged in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,36,99,435. The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 5,27,289 with 36 fatalities, including six deaths that Kerala reconciled, the data updated at 8 am stated today morning.

(With agency inputs)