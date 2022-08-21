NewsIndia
COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh government imposes section 144 in THIS city amid surge in Covid-19 cases - Check guidelines

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh in view of a slight surge in coronavirus infections, various upcoming examinations and festivals, an official government spokesman said.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 09:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The restrictions will be in place for a month from Saturday onwards.
  • Section 144 of the CrPC restricts the gathering of more than four to five people.

Trending Photos

Uttar Pradesh government imposes section 144 in THIS city amid surge in Covid-19 cases - Check guidelines

New Delhi: Amid the spike in Covid-19 infections in the city, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (August 20, 2022) imposed Section 144 in Kanpur and restricted the gathering of people in public places. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh in view of a slight surge in coronavirus infections, various upcoming examinations and festivals, an official government spokesman said.

The restrictions will be in place for a month from Saturday onwards. Section 144 of the CrPC restricts the gathering of more than four to five people, the spokesman added.

According to the details, people violating Section 144 will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Under the imposition, without the permission of the Police Commissioner, not more than five people will be able to gather in a public place or take out a procession.

Meanwhile, India recorded 13,272 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. On Friday, India reported 15,754 COVID-19 cases. The Ministry also informed that the total cases in the country have now gone up to 4,43,27,890. India’s active caseload currently stands at 1,01,166 which accounts for 0.23 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.58 per cent. As many as 13,900 recoveries from this virus have been logged in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,36,99,435. The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 5,27,289 with 36 fatalities, including six deaths that Kerala reconciled, the data updated at 8 am stated today morning.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

COVID-19Covid fresh casesindia covid casesindia covid 19 vaccinationUP Covid-19 casesUP COVID

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?