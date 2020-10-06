Uttar Pradesh government to take action against unfit police personnel

Lucknow: In order to ensure the fitness of police personnel in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is planning to take strict action against heavy weight and unfit policemen.

The state government is preparing a list of policemen who are unfit so that action can be taken against them. The Yogi government has ordered the identification of policemen weighing more than 80 kg.

This step is taken to ensure that the Uttar Pradesh Police personnel keep their body fit to put out the best work. However, the unfit police personnel will be given a particular time period to improve their physical fitness. Failing to do so the UP government will take action against them.

There are strict fitness guidelines for soldiers in the forces and paramilitary. But in the case of policemen, there seems to be no fitness guideline leading to an increase in the number of unfit and heavyweight policemen.

Earlier, on the instructions of the Yogi government, the UP DGP office has asked all the District Police Headquarters to prepare a list of personnel who have crossed 50 years of age.