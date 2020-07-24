Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel gets additional charge of Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was on Friday given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh until the appointment of a regular incumbent, an official communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon died on July 21 (Tuesday).

"Consequent upon the demise of Lal Ji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, the President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, until regular arrangements for the office of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh are made," it said.

Tandon had been admitted to a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow with breathing problems and fever. The 85-year-old was put on critical care ventilator support. Lalji Tandon's son Ashutosh Tandon confirmed the news on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid tribute to Tandon saying, "Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away."

President Ram Nath Kovind had also mourned Tandon's death and said, "In the passing away of Madhya Pradesh Governor Shri Lal Ji Tandon, we have lost a legendary leader who combined cultural sophistication of Lucknow&acumen of a national stalwart. I deeply mourn his death. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends."

Born on April 12, 1935, Tandon was one of the veteran leaders of the BJP and was a protege of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Tandon served as a member of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council) for two terms, 1978–84 and remained the Leader of House, of the Council, 1990–96. He also remained a member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for three terms, 1996–2009, and remained the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, 2003–07. He had also served as Urban Development minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet under Mayawati when BSP-BJP alliance was in power and also in CM Kalyan Singh's cabinet.

In May 2009, Tandon was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from Lucknow after he defeated then Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi. The seat was earlier held by former BJP President Atal Bihari Vajpayee since 1991 for four consecutive terms.

Tandon also served as Governor of Bihar and was lauded for streamlining academic activities of the state universities. He was appointed as the 22nd Governor of Madhya Pradesh on July 20, 2019.