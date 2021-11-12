Uttar Pradesh govt releases Rs 384 crore for over 11 lakh farmers reeling from crop losses

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated over Rs 384 crores in relief funds to farmers who have suffered crop loss owing to recent floods in the financial year 2021-22. This will benefit more than 11 lakh farmers across the State.

According to Additional Chief Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Manoj Kumar Singh, “Following an assessment of crop losses, the government has pegged the crop loss in the state at around Rs 384 crores. Working with full force for the interest of around 11.44 lakh farmers, the state government has released the compensation to the respective district collectors who will distribute it among farmers through DBT.”

On Thursday, the state government released an installment of Rs 102 crore (1,02, 63,76,346) to be distributed as relief to over 2,98,496 farmers affected by the flood. Earlier, the government had already released three installments including- Rs 74.60 crore to about 2.08 lakh farmers, a total of Rs 1,59,28,97,496 (approx Rs 160 crore) to about 4,77,581 farmers, and a fund of Rs. 48,20,57,668 to 1,39,863 farmers identified after primary survey which accounts for a total of Rs 282 crores.

The farmers' crops here have been badly damaged due to torrential rains and heavy floods in September and early October. The compensation amount will be directly transferred to the bank account (DBT) of farmers from the district treasury. In wake of the natural calamities, the government is providing financial assistance from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

Standing firmly with the farmers suffering from crop loss due to floods, the Chief Minister has also instructed the officials to give appropriate and immediate compensation to the farmers.

