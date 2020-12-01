Uttar Pradesh issues fresh COIVD-19 guidelines, night curfew may be imposed in districts; read details

LUCKNOW: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a fresh set of guidelines, authorising officials of district administration to impose local restrictions depending on the assessment and requirements of the situation in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus disease.

On November 30, a circular was issued Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, wherein it was mentioned that the District Magistrates (DMs) can assess the situation and take action accordingly. The chief secretary, however, clarified that no lockdown outside the containment zones can be imposed without the prior permission from the central government.

The guidelines with regard to social and other gatherings, including marriage parties, outside containment zones will remain the same as issued by the state government on November 23.

In the circular, Tiwari directed district magistrates that local restrictions like night curfew can be imposed after evaluating the prevailing COVID-19 infection scenario. Furthermore, he asserted that the cities where positivity rate is more than 10 per cent, staggered timings can be thought upon to keep the presence of the staff minimum at one point of time.

The new instructions, which are largely a reiteration of the Union Home Hinistry's November 25 guidelines, will come into effect on December 1 and will remain in place till further orders.

The chief secretary said though the number of positive cases had declined in most places, the positivity rate had increased in some cities and this, he added, called for extreme caution and alertness since the virus may further spread due to festive gatherings and cold weather.

