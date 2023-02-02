topStoriesenglish2568646
UTTAR PRADESH LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL ELECTION RESULT

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Poll Result 2023: Counting Underway for Elections to 5 MLC Seats

UP MLC Election Result 2023: Counting for five Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats -- three graduates and two teachers constituencies -- is being held in Bareilly, Jhansi, Gorakhpur and Kanpur.

Feb 02, 2023

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Election Result 2023: Counting for five Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats -- three graduates and two teachers constituencies -- began at 8 AM Thursday (February 2). According to the Chief Electoral Officer, there were 63 candidates in the fray from the five seats, where elections were held on January 30. Forty-four candidates were for the three graduates constituencies and 19 for the two teachers constituencies. Counting is being held in Bareilly, Jhansi, Gorakhpur and Kanpur.

Earlier this week, the turnout was 43.19 per cent in Gorakhpur-Faizabad Division Graduates constituency, 40.93 per cent in Kanpur Division Graduates constituency, 53.72 per cent in Bareilly-Moradabad Division Graduates constituency, 75.86 per cent in the Allahabad-Jhansi Division Teachers constituency and 68.93 per cent in Kanpur Division Teachers constituency.

In total, 6.32 lakh people -- 3.93 lakh men and 2.39 lakh women -- were eligible to vote in the three graduates constituencies. Voting was held at 826 polling booths for this category.

As many as 5,392 people -- 3,505 men and 1,887 women -- were eligible to cast their votes in two teachers constituencies. Voting was held at 238 polling booths for this category.

The polling was held as the tenure of elected members of three graduates constituencies -- Devendra Pratap Singh from Gorakhpur-Faizabad, Arun Pathak from Kanpur and Dr. Jai Pal Singh from Bareilly-Moradabad -- and two teachers constituencies -- Suresh Kumar Tripathi from Jhansi and Rajbahadur Singh Chandel from Kanpur -- is ending on February 12.

