Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Gangraped In Bareilly, Dies By Suicide

New Delhi: A minor girl died by self-immolation a day after she was allegedly gang-raped at a sugarcane field on Wednesday, police said.

As per the FIR lodged by the victim's father, the incident took place at the village in the Bhojipura area here on Monday.

He informed the police that his daughter had gone to the field to dry clothes when two men, Ankit and Pankaj, allegedly seized her, dragged her to a sugarcane field, and gang-raped her.

He informed the police that his daughter had gone to the field to dry clothes when two men named Ankit and Pankaj, allegedly caught and dragged her to a sugarcane field and later gang-raped her, PTI reported.

As per the FIR, the accused fled the scene after the girl's sister arrived in response to her screams.

The accused fled after the girl's sister reached there on hearing her screams, FIR added, PTI reported.

The father also informed the police that his daughter self-immolated on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital, but she could not be saved.

An FIR has been registered and one accused has been arrested while hunt is on to nab the other, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said, PTI reported.

The body of the girl has been sent for a postmortem. The 13-year-old girl was a student of Class 8.