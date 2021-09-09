Uttar Pradesh: Over 6 crore benefitted from Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana

Lucknow: Heralding the arrival of a new era of the state’s healthcare sector, CM Yogi Adityanath launched all-out efforts in his 4 years of service to the state to make UP a world-class healthcare destination at par with the best in the country.

In the past four years, the health services in Uttar Pradesh have vastly improved with the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath puts it on its priority. Not only has the state successfully battled with COVID-19 but with various health schemes, the Yogi Government has benefitted lakhs of people.

Under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, more than 6.25 crore persons of the state have been benefited so far, while more than 1.44 crore people have been issued a golden card of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Medical facilities are being provided to needy families through Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan. Under this scheme, over 42.19 lakh eligible beneficiaries have received a cover of Rs 5 lakh each in empanelled hospitals.

Realising the vision of the empowerment of the poorest, CM Yogi has given instructions to organise ‘Garib Kalyan Mela’ on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay i.e. September 25 in all 826 development blocks of Uttar Pradesh. In this, new people will be linked to Ayushman Yojana .

Rapid Work On Medical Infrastructure In UP

The work of establishing medical colleges under ‘One District One Medical College’ in 75 districts of the state is going on a war footing. In 16 districts, medical colleges will be established on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The operation of these medical colleges will provide many facilities to the people of the state and they will not have to run to other districts for treatment. A policy is this regard is likely to be finalised in the near future.

These Districts Will Have Medical Colleges on PPP Model

The districts in which medical colleges will be constructed on the PPP model are: Baghpat, Ballia, Bhadohi, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Hathras, Kasganj, Maharajganj Mahoba, Mainpuri, Mau, Rampur, Sambhal, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli and Shravasti. The Uttar Pradesh Government will soon introduce a policy on this.

Golden Health Card will be made for registered workers and their families

The state government is preparing to make golden health cards for all the registered workers and their family members. Under the special campaign run by the Labor Department till September 12, golden cards will be made by organizing camps at the offices and blocks of the department.