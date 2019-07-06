Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi to speak on Budget while launching BJP membership drive in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will speak on the Union Budget 2019 while addressing a programme marking the launch of the membership drive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi announced that he will elaborate on his "thoughts on the Budget and India’s growth trajectory in the coming years". He will address the programme at around 11.30 am.

"At around 11:30 this morning, I will address the programme in Varanasi marking the launch of BJP's Membership Drive. During my speech, I will elaborate on my thoughts on the Budget and India’s growth trajectory in the coming years. Do watch," tweeted PM Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch its nationwide membership drive across the country, on the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the programme from Telangana; Union External Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will be in Ahmedabad to launch the campaign, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani; Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the drive in Nagpur, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will launch the drive in Mumbai and several others will launch the drive across the country.

PM Modi also unveiled a statue of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Varanasi airport. He is also scheduled to participate in various other programmes, including a mega-plantation drive. "I look forward to being in Varanasi tomorrow, where I will take part in various programmes. The first programme is the unveiling of the great Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji’s statue at the airport. This will be followed by the programme marking the launch of a tree-plantation drive," tweeted PM Modi on Friday.

Speaking on the drive PM Modi said that it will connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family and strengthen the party. "On the Jayanti of our inspiration, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the BJP Membership Drive will begin. I will be joining the programme in Kashi to mark the same. This drive will further connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family. It will strengthen our party," also tweeted PM Modi.

"Tomorrow afternoon in Varanasi, I will visit the Virtual Museum at Man Mahal. Situated near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, this is a cultural landmark of the city. It showcases aspects of our great cultural heritage," further tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi will launch a tree plantation drive. At 11.30 am, the PM will launch the BJP's membership drive and at 1.30 pm he will be joining the programme in Varanasi. Later he will visit Virtual Museum, Man Mahal. The PM will be accompanied by BJP working president JP Nadda and UP Cm Yogi Adityanath.