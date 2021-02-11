हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP Police recruitment 2021

Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment 2021: 9400 vacancies for Sub-Inspector post soon on uppbpb.gov.in

The tender for the recruitment process of 9400 sub-Sub-Inspectors in UP police was floated in November last year. Although it was expected that the exams will be conducted in January, it was delayed. The exams are now expected to be held in February.

Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment 2021: 9400 vacancies for Sub-Inspector post soon on uppbpb.gov.in
File photo

New Delhi: The process of recruitment of 9400 posts of the police Sub-Inspector in Uttar Pradesh Police will start soon. For this, the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board of the state has started making preparations. In a few days, the Yogi government will make a formal announcement of the same. 

The tender for the recruitment process of 9400 sub-Sub-Inspectors in UP police was floated in November last year. The chairman of the recruitment board, Raj Kumar Vishwakarma had said that the tender process was completed.  

The board has a letter to the government in the matter. Although it was expected that the exams will be conducted in January, it was delayed. The exams are now expected to be held in February. The recruitment process may be completed by March. 

How to apply for UP Police recruitment 2021? 

After the official release of the online application for UP Police SI recruitment, candidates will be able to apply online directly. Candidates are advised to keep checking for updates on the official website of the recruitment board at uppbpb.gov.in. 

UP Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2021 exam date will be released soon. Candidates will be selected after their performance in written test, physical test, document verification, and medical test. 

What will be the basis of recruitment?  

The recruitment process will be carried in four phases: 

1. Written Examination (Computer Based) 

2. Document Verification and Physical Standards Examination 

3. Physical ability test 

4. Final merit list 

What will be the minimum qualifying score? 

The criteria of selection will be relaxed this time as the candidates will be required to get 35 marks in each of the four sections of the written examination, instead of 50 marks. 

