2022 Uttar Pradesh polls

Uttar Pradesh poll results show people voted for nationalism, development: Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

Addressing the crowd in Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath said BJP's victory in recently-concluded UP polls shows that people chose nationalism, good governance and development. 

File Photo

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said people have chosen nationalism, good governance and development in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

After performing the 'aarti' during the Bhagwan Narsingh Shobhayatra here, Adityanath played holi with colours and flower petals amidst slogans of 'Yogi Yogi' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

“This is the first time after Independence that the people gave victory to the BJP in all the nine Assembly seats in Gorakhpur and also in 27 out of 28 seats in the division. The festival gives us the message that we emerge victorious if we collectively face the challenges. You all became winners under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi in the highly challenging elections. People chose nationalism, good governance and development," he said addressing the crowd.

“In the society where Holika and Hirankashyap are present (in any form), Bhakt Prahlad and Bhagwan Narsingh are also present in the form of victory of good over evil. The festival of colour is the symbol of unity and inspires us to move on the path of righteousness,” he said.

According to Hindu mythology, Hirankashyap, a tyrant, was killed by Narsingh, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Describing the efforts of the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to fight hunger and malnutrition during the COVID-19 pandemic, Adityanath said, “The double-engine government has not done any charity, but only discharged its responsibility by giving free ration to 80 crore people in the country and 15 crore people in the state. The government not only saved people's lives but also their livelihoods.”

