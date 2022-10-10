NewsIndia
UTTER PRADESH

Uttar Pradesh private school manager booked for sending obscene pictures, messages to woman

The woman's father alleged that the accused sent obscene photographs and messages on her daughter's phone.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 05:42 PM IST|Source: PTI

Budaun: An FIR has been registered against the manager of a private school here for allegedly sending obscene photographs and messages to a woman, police said on Sunday. The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against Sudhanshu Gupta based on the complaint of the father of the woman who is a teacher in the same school, police said.

The woman's father alleged that the accused sent obscene photographs and messages on her daughter's phone on October 5, said Manoj Kumar Singh, Station House Officer, Ujhani.
 

