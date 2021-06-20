Uttar Pradesh relaxes night curfew by 2 hours, more people can attend weddings now, check new guidelines

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed the night curfew by two hours from Monday (June 21). From tomorrow onwards, the night curfew hours will be from 9 pm to 7 am. Earlier, the night curfew was imposed from 7 pm to 7 am.

The new guidelines also include allowing restaurants, eateries and malls to open at 50 per cent capacity from Monday.

Saturday and Sunday will be weekly holidays, the order issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari read.

From June 21, during weddings and other functions, a maximum of 50 people will be able to attend at both open and closed venues. A cap of 50 has been put on people in a religious place at a time.

As per the new SOPs, the opening of markets outside the containment zones will be allowed. Full attendance permitted in government offices, and malls will reopen.

The UP government had announced these relaxations on June 15, however, they will come into effect from Monday. The decision was taken during a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As per the official statement, the CM directed officials to make all necessary arrangements to prevent a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (June 19) logged 51 new COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 22,132. The caseload reached 17,04,139 after 294 more people tested positive for the infection.

