Uttar Pradesh residents now 'flaunt' their identity, women feel safe in state, says Yogi Adityanath

Mumbai: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh residents are now proud of their "identity" and flaunt it wherever they go, which was not the case five years ago, and asserted the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state was marching towards self-reliance with confidence. He said women and girls now feel safe and secure in the country's most populated state and added this was a complete change from the situation that prevailed before 2017, a year when the BJP swept Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath is on a two-day visit to Mumbai for a roadshow and interaction with representatives from industries and Bollywood ahead of the Global Investors Summit (GIS-23) scheduled to be held next month in Lucknow.

"Five years ago, people of Uttar Pradesh would not disclose their identity and the name of their native state wherever they went in India or abroad. But now they flaunt their Uttar Pradesh identity with pride," he said while addressing a gathering of migrants from UP settled in Mumbai.

"Five years ago, the people of Uttar Pradesh suffered from an "identity crisis" which was not the case now, said the senior BJP leader. "They are not feeling awkward or ashamed (of their UP identity)," the CM added.

Had a fruitful interaction with members of the UP's diaspora in Mumbai today.



Discussed the progress and development of Uttar Pradesh, as well as the opportunities for investment and collaboration. pic.twitter.com/ewLACpnsUN — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 4, 2023

Referring to the 2022 victory of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh elections for a second consecutive time, Adityanath said it was the first time that a government in UP was voted back to power after five years with a two-thirds majority.

"This became possible because of the work done by my government and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said, adding the UP administration had worked for the welfare and progress of its people in all fields in the last five years.

"Infrastructure including expressways, air connectivity, and metro and railway networks are being created. Rivers are being converted into waterways. We have a four-lane interstate connectivity, airports, and metro networks,' the BJP leader said.

He said no communal riots took place under his government in UP.

"The law and order situation and the security of women have improved. People have faith in the government and administration," he said, adding more than 5 lakh youths have been given government jobs through a transparent process without a bias of caste and religion.

The chief minister said the state government implemented all flagship schemes of the Central government without any bias.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, 40 lakh migrants settled in various parts of the country went back to their native places. But no one left UP during the pandemic. At the same time, we took care of migrants who returned (to UP). We don't run away from challenges. We face them head-on," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said the state was marching towards self-reliance with confidence and has been able to ensure safety of women.

"Prior to 2017, women's safety was neglected," said the BJP leader, referring to the previous rules of the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party in the northern state.

He said girls were not sent to schools or even to marketplaces when non-BJP parties ruled the state.

"There was a fear of them being abducted. Boys pursued education while staying in faraway hostels. The scenario has changed considerably (under BJP rule). Women are feeling safe and secure now," Adityanath maintained.

Speaking at the event organised in Hotel Taj in south Mumbai, the Chief Minister said, "Now, women feel safe as cognisance is taken immediately for each and every complaint filed by them. We saw the results of these actions taken by the government, as during the elections, women, who are 50 per cent of the total electors, came forward to vote in full force for lotus symbol (of BJP)."

The CM also highlighted the steps taken to ensure the security of the poor and marginalised sections and pointed out that the government has formed anti-land mafia squads across the state.

"Encroached lands have been freed and handed over to their rightful owners. After receiving complaints from poor people regarding forceful land acquisition, authorities took prompt action," he said.

Issuing a stern warning to criminals, the CM said, "In Uttar Pradesh nobody can be forced to do anything against their will because anti-social elements would not be spared."

Adityanath said earlier some places in Uttar Pradesh evoked fear in minds of people, but that was no longer the case now.

"Surveys and opinion polls were proved wrong after a former Mumbai Police Commissioner (Satya Pal Singh) contested from Baghpat and won the Lok Sabha seat. It was a result of transformation witnessed in the last five years," said CM.

Interaction with UP's diaspora in Mumbai... https://t.co/hp7ISArSfU — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 4, 2023

"People from Mumbai were scared of the name Azamgarh before 2017 as the district was known as a hub for crime and criminals. Now, it is among the state's fastest developing districts where a university and an airport are being built," Adityanath said. Last year, the BJP wrested the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat from the main opposition Samajwadi Party.