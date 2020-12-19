हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
farmers protests

Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal administration withdraws notice to farmers for Rs 50 lakh bonds

The farmer leaders assured the Subdivisional Magistrate that the protesting farmers will never be involved in any act that would lead to the breach of peace

Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal administration withdraws notice to farmers for Rs 50 lakh bonds
Credit: ANI

New Delhi: The Sambhal administration of Uttar Pradesh on Friday withdrew the notices served to the farmer leaders, who were told to furnish personal bonds of Rs 50 lakh each after police reported a breach of peace during protests against the government’s new agricultural laws.

On receiving a report from the police that the protesting farmers were disturbing the peace, the district administration issued notices to the leaders of the farmers asking for bonds of Rs 50 lakh each. This notice agitated the farmers as they had been protesting peacefully and have caused no damage during their protests.

Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Deependra Yadav told PTI that the farmer leaders had given applications, saying the notices were issued in haste and requested that police should file a fresh report in this regard.

The notices served on the farmer leaders have been cancelled on the fresh police report and SDM Yadav said that the farmer leaders assured him that they will never be involved in any act that would lead to the breach of peace.

 

