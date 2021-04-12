Uttar Pradesh shuts schools till April 30 due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday (April 11) announced that all government as well as private schools for classes 1 to 12 along with other educational institutions in the state will remain closed till April 30.

The decision comes on the same day when the state recorded the highest single-day spike in the state this year, with 15,353 new COVID-19 infections, on Sunday.

The state government also said that the examinations will be conducted as per the schedule, adding that all teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend their respective institutions.

With 15,353 new COVID-19 infections reported today in the state, the caseload in Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, climbed to 6,92,092. The active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 71,241, while 6,11,622 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

Meanwhile, to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Yogi Adityanath government imposed night curfew in all districts which recorded more than 500 active cases.

The Union Health Ministry, on Sunday, also informed that UP is among the ten states which have contributed nearly 81 per cent of the 152,879 cases registered by the country in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh joins Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and other states, which have ordered schools to be closed for most of April amid rising COVID-19 infections.

