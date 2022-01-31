हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kanpur accident

Uttar Pradesh: Six dead, several injured after electric bus runs over bystanders in Kanpur

The police said that a group of 15 people were at the site where the accident took place.

Photo: IANS

Kanpur: At least six people were killed and several others injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur in the intervening night of Sunday/Monday, police said.

According to reports, three of the victims have been identified and efforts were underway to establish the identities of the rest.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of the deceased in the road accident.

"Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident," she said in a tweet posted in Hindi.

Pramod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kanpur East, said that the brakes of the bus stopped working on the Tat Mill incline and it went on hitting cars, motorcycles and pedestrians.

He added that nine people are in critical condition and being treated in a hospital.

"A probe in the matter has been initiated," the DCP added.

