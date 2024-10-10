Uttar Pradesh: Three Killed In Bike-Truck Collision In Chitrakoot

In a tragic incident, three people were killed after a motorcycle rammed into a truck parked on a road in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at 11 PM on Wednesday when a speeding motorcycle from Sitapur village in the Karvi area crashed into a stationary truck near the Bedi culvert, according to Karvi Station House Officer Upendra Singh.

The deceased identified as Sanjay (20), Abhilash (16) and Chhotu (19), residents of Kapsethi village, Singh said, ANI reported.

They were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared Chhotu dead. Sanjay and Abhilash, however, died while being transported to Satna (Madhya Pradesh) for better treatment, he said, accoring to ANI.

He added that the post-mortem examinations of the bodies have been completed.