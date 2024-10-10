Advertisement
UTTAR PRADESH

Uttar Pradesh: Three Killed In Bike-Truck Collision In Chitrakoot

 Three people were killed after a motorcycle rammed into a truck parked on a road in UP's Chitrakoot.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Uttar Pradesh: Three Killed In Bike-Truck Collision In Chitrakoot Representative Image

In a tragic incident, three people were killed after a motorcycle rammed into a truck parked on a road in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at 11 PM on Wednesday when a speeding motorcycle from Sitapur village in the Karvi area crashed into a stationary truck near the Bedi culvert, according to Karvi Station House Officer Upendra Singh.

The deceased identified as Sanjay (20), Abhilash (16) and Chhotu (19), residents of Kapsethi village, Singh said, ANI reported.

They were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared Chhotu dead. Sanjay and Abhilash, however, died while being transported to Satna (Madhya Pradesh) for better treatment, he said, accoring to ANI.

He added that the post-mortem examinations of the bodies have been completed.

