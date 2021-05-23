हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh to add Sanskrit as mandatory subject for basic schooling

Basic Education Department Uttar Pradesh has included Sanskrit as a subject for class first and second in primary schools.

Uttar Pradesh to add Sanskrit as mandatory subject for basic schooling
Credits: Pixabay

Lucknow: The Basic Education Department Uttar Pradesh has included Sanskrit as a subject in the primary education syllabus. The syllabus of the subject Sanskrit for class first reportedly comprises of five small picturized lessons.

On the other hand, for students in class II, the syllabus includes a four-line rhyme and Sanskrit numbers up to five.

The syllabus also includes names of fruits, vegetables, different occupations along with the names of relations in Sanskrit.

Earlier, the subject was included from class third onwards but now over twenty lakh students of class first and second will also study the Sanskrit language in Uttar Pradesh.
 

ALSO READ: UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: UPPBPB extends registration date for over 9,500 posts, apply at uppbpb.gov.in
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshBasic Education DepartmentPrimary eductionSanskrit
Next
Story

Ensure timely evacuation, minimise time of outages of power: PM Narendra Modi directs officials during Cyclone Yaas review meeting

Must Watch

PT27M15S

Badi Bahas: How much danger does the third wave of COVID-19 pose to children?