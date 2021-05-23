Uttar Pradesh to add Sanskrit as mandatory subject for basic schooling

Lucknow: The Basic Education Department Uttar Pradesh has included Sanskrit as a subject in the primary education syllabus. The syllabus of the subject Sanskrit for class first reportedly comprises of five small picturized lessons.

On the other hand, for students in class II, the syllabus includes a four-line rhyme and Sanskrit numbers up to five.

The syllabus also includes names of fruits, vegetables, different occupations along with the names of relations in Sanskrit.

Earlier, the subject was included from class third onwards but now over twenty lakh students of class first and second will also study the Sanskrit language in Uttar Pradesh.



