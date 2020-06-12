Uttar Pradesh to continue travel restrictions with Delhi; Haryana permits vehicle movement

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh government will continue travel restrictions between Noida- Delhi and Ghaziabad-Delhi, allowing only essential service in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases. The decision came in a meeting between three states- Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over border seal matter.

Meanwhile, there will be no travel restriction between Delhi and Haryana as both the state government has decided to allow inter-state movement of vehicle.

The reason for the Uttar Pradesh government to continue the restriction is the sudden spike of 40 percent in the number of coronavirus cases in its districts. The essential services which are allowed include medical services, media, and advocates.