Uttar Pradesh to ease COVID restrictions from June? Deets inside

New Delhi: As Uttar Pradesh observes a declining trend in coronavirus infections in the state, reports on Friday (May 28, 2021) suggest that the partial corona curfew in the state is likely to be relaxed from the first week of June.

As per a report in India.com, the unlocking process in Uttar Pradesh will be done in a phased manner with night curfews and weekend lockdowns in place.

The report also suggested that numerous COVID-induced curbs will be relaxed and that the decision is likely to come within the next 24 hours.

The report stated that the grocery shops selling vegetables and fruits will likely be allowed to open, restaurants will be allowed to operate at a capacity of 50 percent and construction activities may also be allowed, adding that shopping complexes, malls, theaters, salons will remain closed. The report also revealed that public, political, social and religious gatherings can remain ban in the state.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government issued an order on May 22, claiming that there were positive results of the statewide partial corona curfew and the efforts made to break the 'chain of transmission' was successful, adding that, for the welfare of the people, the authorities have decided to extend the curfew by another week, till May 31.

"The Government of Uttar Pradesh is committed to safeguarding the life and livelihood of the people of the State. In this spirit, we have adopted a partial coronavirus curfew policy in this second wave of COVID. Positive results of the statewide partial coronavirus curfew are being seen. This is helping in breaking the transition chain," it said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 2,402 new cases on Friday, taking active cases in the state to 52,244. The state also reported 159 COVID-related deaths on Friday.

Live TV